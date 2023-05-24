Amaravati, May 24 (PTI) Ruling YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday confirmed that his party will participate in the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled on May 28 while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is yet to decide.

Terming this event as a historic one, the Chief Minister said YSRCP will attend it in the true spirit of democracry.

"In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event," tweeted Reddy, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating a grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation.

Meanwhile, he called on political parties, many of which have decided to boycott the inauguration, to set aside all political differences, observing that boycotting such an auspicious event is not the true spirit of democracy.

According to the Chief Minister, Parliament, being the temple of democracy reflects the country's soul and belongs to the people and all political parties.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the principal opposition party in the southern state is yet to declare its stance on the event, even as spokesperson Pattabhiram Kommareddy told PTI that a formal announcement may emerge in a day or two from the top leadership.

As many as 19 opposition political parties, including Congress have issued a joint statement stating that they would boycott the inauguration, with the primary reason being Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself and allegedly completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu.

