India News | YSRCP's Vaddi Raghuram Slams AP Govt, Claims Farmers Pushed into Crisis by Diesel Shortage

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former APSADA Vice Chairman Vaddi Raghuram strongly criticised the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, claiming that it is treating farmers with neglect and indifference even as the agriculture and aquaculture sectors are pushed into a severe crisis due to diesel shortage.

According to the party release, speaking to the media at the party's central office, he questioned whether diesel is being prioritised only for capital construction while farmers are left to suffer, pointing out that nearly 70% of petrol bunks in the state are facing diesel shortages, forcing farmers to stand in long queues even during the critical harvest season, according to the YSRCP state office.

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He alleged the diesel scarcity has paralysed farm operations, as modern harvesting machinery depends entirely on fuel, leaving farmers helpless. He criticised the government's allocation norms, noting that while limits have been set for vehicles, no clarity has been given on diesel allocation for agriculture. He alleged that ministers are disconnected from ground realities, even claiming from abroad that there is no shortage, while farmers struggle daily.

Raghuram further highlighted the impact on the aquaculture sector, where prices have sharply declined by Rs 60,000-Rs 70,000 per tonne, with additional losses due to global factors and now diesel shortages. Despite the rise in dollar value, shrimp prices have fallen, compounding losses for farmers. He questioned how fish transport can function with a 50-litre diesel cap for lorries, when daily exports of nearly 4,000 tonnes of fish require long-distance transportation of up to 2,000 km.

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He recalled that under the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the aquaculture sector received Rs 3,600 crore in subsidies and significant support, including expansion of aquaculture zones and power supply at subsidised rates. In contrast, he claimed the current government has failed to provide even basic support, with no new electricity connections, a lack of price support for crops like maize, and the absence of proactive systems like RBKs that earlier helped farmers anticipate and manage crises.

Warning of agitation, he stated that if the diesel crisis is not resolved within 24 hours, YSRCP will launch statewide protests by laying siege to fuel stations. He also demanded clarity from the government that fuel prices will not be increased and accused it of potentially creating an artificial crisis to benefit select dealers. He concluded by asserting that YSRCP will stand firmly with farmers and aquaculture workers and will intensify its struggle if immediate corrective measures are not taken. (ANI)

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