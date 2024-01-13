Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday launched the Congress party's fifth poll promise 'Yuvanidhi' and said that it is being implemented to empower our young men and women for their future.

The grand old party's fifth poll promise offers a monthly unemployment stipend of Rs 3,000 to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders.

Also Read | Bus on Fire in Telangana: One Killed, Four Injured After Volvo Bus Catches Blaze on Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway Near Erravalli (Watch Video).

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said that Yuvanidhi was launched on the birthday of Vivekananda who had declared that he does not believe in any religion which does not feed the hungry.

"As Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Surjewala and I announced in the election manifesto, we have implemented the scheme," Karnataka CM said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by ED: Enforcement Directorate Issues Fourth Summons to Delhi CM in Excise Policy Case for January 18.

He further said that our government formulated guarantee schemes as a solution to the problems of all sections of society, especially when the prices of food items have skyrocketed, problems of farmers and unemployment have increased.

Siddaramaiah expressed satisfaction in fulfilling all five guarantees promised by the Congress, including Shakti, Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, and Anna Bhagya schemes.

"Due to the first guarantee scheme, 130 crore 28 lakh women have travelled for free. We are providing free electricity for up to 200 units to 1 crore 65 lakh families. These crores of families will not have to pay the electricity bill. Similarly, we are giving 5 kg of rice and the price of 5 kg of rice to each family. We are providing Rs 2000 every month to 1.17 crore women. We have achieved all this and have kept our promise. Such achievement has never happened in any period," the CM said.

He further said that the Karnataka government have implemented the Yuvanidhi scheme that will continue in the direction of providing employment to young men and women by providing them with money and the necessary skill training to get employment.

"We have implemented this Yuvanidhi scheme in order to give strength to the future of young men and women so that they do not become disillusioned," he said.

Praising former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi he said that Rajiv Gandhi always worked for the future of the youth of the country.

"We have launched the Yuvanidhi Scheme on Vivekananda's birthday. He explained that already 70 thousand young men and women have registered for the scheme. Yuvanidhi scheme and our government will work to fulfil his aspirations," he added.

Therefore, every young man and woman is requested to register for the scheme and avail the benefits, he said.

"It is not enough to just talk about social justice. Programs should be formulated and implemented," he added.

The CM said that the state can become the garden of peace for all races through Shivamogga, the district known for its movements.

On the occasion, CM Siddaramaiah announced the renaming of Shivamogga's Freedom Park after celebrated poet and Lingayat movement patron saint, Allama Prabhu.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Energy Minister KJ George, School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa Sports Minister Nagendra, Fisheries Minister Mankala Vaidya, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju, MP BY Raghavendra, MLA Bhimanna Nayak, Sangamesh, Tammaiah, Belur Gopalakrishna, Raje Gowda, Sharada Pooryanayaka, Channabasappa, Tarikere Srinivas, Arun Kumar and many others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)