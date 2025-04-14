Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that the 'Zero Poverty' Mission in Uttar Pradesh will be named after Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative, set to launch later this month, aims to lift every underprivileged and deprived individual above the poverty line.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Zero Poverty program aims to ensure that no underprivileged person is left without access to basic amenities and government welfare schemes," said CM Yogi while addressing a gathering organized by the Ambedkar Mahasabha, marking Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary. On this occasion, he also released a commemorative souvenir.

The Chief Minister said, "Over the past eight years, extensive efforts have been made to saturate benefits among marginalized communities such as the Musahar, Tharu, Vantangiya, Kol, Buksa, Chero, Gond, and Sahariya. Every deserving individual has been connected with government schemes to improve their quality of life."

CM Yogi asserted that 14-15 lakh families would be identified and connected with the mission in its first phase. Each Gram Panchayat will include 20-25 families without full government benefits access. The double-engine government at the state and centre will work together to provide them with the necessary support.

He added, "The scheme is being named after Babasaheb as a tribute to his educational, social, and economic empowerment philosophy. Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in India to take decisive steps toward Zero Poverty."

Reflecting on Dr Ambedkar's life, the Chief Minister recalled, "Despite numerous challenges, his extraordinary intellect and unwavering determination led him to pursue higher education in England, supported by a scholarship from the Maharaja of Baroda. After earning one of the highest academic degrees in the world, he returned to India with a singular mission -- to secure rights and dignity for the crores of deprived and marginalized citizens. He championed the cause of the Dalits and actively participated in the country's freedom movement."

Chief Minister Adityanath noted that the Constituent Assembly was formed in 1946. Dr. Ambedkar served as the Law Minister in the first organized government and as the Chairman of the Constitution's drafting committee. He said, "Today, the Indian Constitution binds every citizen with a sense of unity and shared purpose."

He emphasized that while many doubted India's ability to remain united after independence, their fears were proved wrong. "Thanks to the guiding principles of the Constitution, India today stands strong as the world's largest and most vibrant democracy, with 140 crore citizens bound together from north to south and east to west," he remarked.

CM Yogi emphasized that the journey to realize Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision began under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has gained renewed strength and direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whether in education, the economy, or social upliftment, the pursuit of holistic development is now being carried forward with unparalleled dedication and resolve.

He said, "PM Modi has advanced this mission and ensured that even during a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, India remained the only country that guaranteed every citizen their rights and access to essential welfare." The Chief Minister also highlighted various schemes implemented by the central and state governments to empower the poor and marginalized.

Recalling his visit in 2017 on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Chief Minister shared a personal anecdote: "When I called Nirmal ji that year, he expressed happiness, saying that the previous Chief Minister had never attended such events. I assured him then that I would come."

During that visit, the Chief Minister made a pivotal announcement--wherever the poor resided, they would be granted land rights and provided permanent housing. Since then, under the PM Swamitva Yojana, Uttar Pradesh has issued 'Gharaunis' to over one crore poor and Dalit families, ensuring legal ownership of their land. In addition, housing has been provided to 56 lakh underprivileged families through various government schemes, marking a significant step toward inclusive development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the CM Yuva Udyami Abhiyan, describing it as a transformative initiative tailored for youth from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Extremely Backward Classes. "This program is designed to empower young entrepreneurs by providing interest-free, collateral-free bank loans," he stated. So far, over 30,000 youth have benefited from the scheme, and the government now aims to connect one lakh aspiring entrepreneurs each year. Those interested in starting their own ventures can enrol for training and join the program.

The Chief Minister also announced that Gram Panchayat committees managing community toilets will be provided a monthly honorarium, ensuring continued maintenance and dignity for sanitation workers.

Reflecting on Babasaheb and Jogendra Nath Mandal's lives, the Chief Minister emphasized that history offers important lessons. "Many tried to sway Babasaheb from his ideals, but he stood firm. Declaring, "I am an Indian from beginning to end," he endured personal humiliation but never allowed the dignity of the nation to be compromised. Because of this unwavering commitment, independent India continues to honor and express gratitude to him.

However, the Chief Minister lamented that while Babasaheb is widely revered, Jogendra Nath Mandal remains a forgotten figure despite his contributions. "History's mistakes are harsh and unforgiving. We must never allow anything that weakens our society or nation. Our very existence is tied to the strength and unity of our country. Today, there are forces at work that aim to weaken the nation -- we must remain vigilant and united," he stated further.

The Chief Minister remarked that the situations in Pakistan and Bangladesh serve as important lessons for India. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving dignity and respect to Dalits and the marginalized.

He added, "Whether it was the development of Baba Saheb's Panch Teerths or providing refuge to persecuted communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, India stood as a protector of humanity. In contrast, some groups attempted to destabilize the system through agitations. "

He accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of consistently disrespecting Baba Saheb. "While he was alive, they insulted him, and even after his death, they tried to suppress his values and ideals," the Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that the Congress party blocked the construction of Dr. Ambedkar's memorial in Delhi. At the same time, the SP openly stated that if such a memorial were built, they would demolish it. "But today," the CM added, "Babasaheb is being honored nationwide. His ideals are being embraced, and the entire country is paying tribute to his vision and values."

The Chief Minister called for everyone to stay committed to Baba Saheb's principles. He reiterated Ambedkar's powerful message: "Be educated because only education can keep you from being misled." He urged citizens to take full advantage of government welfare schemes, educate their children, and unite to uplift the underprivileged and Dalits.

"Economic empowerment is only possible through education. If we walk the path Babasaheb shows, we can secure a brighter future for the next generation," he said. He added that a true tribute to Babasaheb lies in raising a united voice against injustice, oppression, and corruption.

Ambedkar Mahasabha President and Legislative Council Member Lalji Prasad Nirmal welcomed the guests to the event.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Hazratganj.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, MLAs Yogesh Shukla and OP Srivastava, and Legislative Council Members Mukesh Sharma and Pawan Singh Chauhan, among others. (ANI)

