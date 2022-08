New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A Zomato rider, was found dead in front of the Tughlakabad Metro station on the Delhi-Faridabad highway on Sunday.

It is suspected that he got involved in an accident that led him to death. His head was reportedly crushed.

According to the police, they received information regarding the dead body on Sunday night at 11.56.

It is reported that a Passion Pro bike was also found in an accidental condition and the deceased was identified as 32-year-old Narender. He was a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, Pul Prahalpur and was working as a Zomato rider.

His head was reportedly crushed by the other vehicle. Some manjha (glass powder-coated kite flying string) was also found stuck on the paddle of the motorcycle.

It is suspected that the deceased did not notice the manjha and had fallen on the road. The other vehicles coming behind him had hit him. Manjha was not found stuck in any part of the body of the deceased.

Legal action has been initiated into the matter. (ANI)

