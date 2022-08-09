Infinix India officially launched the Smart 6 HD smartphone in the country. The new budget phone is currently available for purchase on Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device will get a 10 percent discount via ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, customers can avail a discount of 10 percent using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions. Infinix Smart 6 Plus Debuts in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Infinix Smart 6 HD (Photo Credits: Infinix)

Infinix Smart 6 HD features a 6.6-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB storage via microSD card. For optics, it gets an 8MP AI rear camera with dual LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 102 hours of music playback time and up to 135 hours of talk time. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with DTS surround sound support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Smart 6 is priced at Rs 6,799 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage.

