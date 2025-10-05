Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday provided an update on the ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of popular singer Zubeen Garg during a yacht trip, stating that the viscera examination report is expected by October 10, with full details to emerge by the next day.

He emphasised that police are meticulously recording all witness statements in the case diary, regardless of their nature, while clarifying that recent media reports on poisoning stem from an accused's claim rather than official police findings.

"The viscera examination report of Zubeen Garg will be available on October 10, and we will know the details by October 11. The police's duty is to record everything in the case diary as stated by witnesses. Some will say positive things, and others will say negative things, and the police will continue to document it all. However, these are not police statements; they are only witness statements. A witness's statement is not a police statement. The news about poisoning published today is not a police statement; it is a statement from an accused. Whether he gave this statement to protect himself or to blame someone else will be revealed during the investigation," he said.

Sarma also urged the Assamese community to press for the swift return of key suspects, currently in Singapore, to avoid further delays in the probe.

"Today, we are more concerned about whether the Assamese people currently in Singapore will return to cooperate with the investigation. If they do not come, we cannot complete the investigation. They were key individuals involved in Zubeen Garg's yacht travel. The people of Assam should pressure the Assamese community in Singapore to ensure their return. Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar, and Amritprava are already in our custody, and we will be able to uncover the truth. However, the critical issue is whether those in Singapore will return by October 6. If they do not, we will face another cycle of complications," he said.

Singer Zubeen Garg was allegedly "poisoned" in Singapore, and his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta had "deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy", the late singer's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged, according to official documents with the police.

Both Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested by police as part of their probe into the death of the famous singer. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta have also been arrested in the case.

According to 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' (remand note), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched to portray his death as accidental.

On Saturday evening, Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who travelled to Singapore with Zubeen Garg, appeared before the CID in Guwahati regarding the singer's death case.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The singer was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Goswami alleged that Siddharth Sharma, who stayed with him in a Singapore hotel, "had displayed suspicious conduct".

The 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' said that during "the critical moments" when Zubeen Garg was gasping for breath, almost drowning, "Siddharth Sharma was heard shouting "Jabo de, jabo de" (let him go, let him go). (ANI)

