The mystery surrounding the sudden death of singer-musician Zubeen Garg in Singapore has taken a new turn. Fresh reports have now confirmed that the 52-year-old artist died due to drowning and not while scuba diving, as initially suggested. Garg was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival and events marking 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic ties. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Special Investigation Team Arrests NEIF Chief Shyamkanu Mahanta and Late Singer’s Manager Siddhartha Sharma.

Zubeen Garg Drowns in Singapore

On September 19, Garg was at St. John’s Island, off Singapore, when he drowned. Eyewitness accounts and a viral video showed him jumping into the sea wearing a life vest, but he reportedly removed it and went back into the water minutes later. He was pulled out unconscious and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead the same day.

Manager and Organiser Arrested in Assam

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that no foul play was suspected. “In the case of Zubeen Garg, a coroner’s inquiry could possibly shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning,” The Straits Times quoted legal expert Ng Kai Ling as saying. Garg’s death certificate also listed the cause of death as drowning. Meanwhile, the case has sparked legal action back in India. Assam Police arrested Garg’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and festival chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, from Delhi on Wednesday. Both have been remanded to 14-day custody in Guwahati under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and negligence. Zubeen Garg Death: Aamir Khan Productions Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Assamese Singer; Says, ‘His Contribution to Art and Culture Will Forever Remain Unmatched’ (View Post)

Zubeen Garg’s Wife Garima Saikia Seeks Truth

Speaking from Jorhat, where she attended Garg’s 13th-day rituals, his wife Garima Saikia Garg said, “I am satisfied that the duo has been brought to Assam. We are all waiting to know what happened to him in his last moments. I have full faith in the investigating team.” The Assam government has already formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident further. Fans and well-wishers across the Northeast continue to mourn the loss of Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon whose music defined a generation.

