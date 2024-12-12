Chennai, December 12: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over most parts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lighting expected at isolated locations. According to the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy showers at one or two places is likely to occur over Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamilnadu.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in several districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal. In addition, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu. Google Introduces ‘GenCast’ AI Weather Model for Forecasts; Check Details.

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Friday, with heavy rain expected at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu.

Whereas on Saturday, light to moderate rain at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area is likely to occur, the IMD added. Deputy Director General from the Chennai Meteorological Department, Balachandran said that yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, has remained stagnant over the Gulf of Mannar and its surroundings. Balachandran also reported that the past 24 hours saw very high rainfall at four locations, while 72 places recorded heavy rainfall.

Balachandran also reported that the North East monsoon is vigorous in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast lay over the Gulf of Mannar and the neighbourhood now lies at the same area with the associated upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system will weaken now," he said. "North-East monsoon is vigorous in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Four places recorded very high rainfall and 72 places recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours," Balachandran added. Tamil Nadu School Holiday: All Schools To Remain Closed Today in 11 Districts After Heavy Rain Forecast.

Meanwhile, as a precaution against the forecasted heavy rain, all schools will remain closed in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for moderate rains, with light thunderstorms across Vellore, Perambur, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul.

