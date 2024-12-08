Google has introduced "GenCast," an advanced AI weather model that predicts weather conditions with accuracy up to 15 days ahead. It is expected to improve the forecasting of daily weather and extreme events with insights into weather uncertainties and risks. It is possible that GenCast's forecasts represent a major technological advance in meteorology. As per information available on Google DeepMind, starting with day-to-day conditions, GenCast provides better weather forecasts than the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) ENS system. Sundar Pichai Hints Advanced AI-Driven Changes for Google Search Engine by 2025.

Google Introduces ‘GenCast’ AI Weather Model

Today in @Nature, we’re presenting GenCast: our new AI weather model which gives us the probabilities of different weather conditions up to 15 days ahead with state-of-the-art accuracy. ☁️⚡ Here’s how the technology works. 🧵https://t.co/PWCNWbQnlU pic.twitter.com/6DTrmn64Jq — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)