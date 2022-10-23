Bollywood star Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja changed the look of the Indian Idol 13 contestant by helping her dress up in traditional style. Anushka Patra, a 15-year-old girl, is known on the sets as the 'studious girl', who always dresses up in a simple way with glasses on her eyes. Indian Idol 13: Neha Kakkar Lauds Contestant Shivam Singh’s Performance, Shakes a Leg With Him!

Sunita, who will be seen along with her husband Govinda and daughter Tina for a Diwali special, asked Anushka to wear a red-coloured lehenga as it is a festive time and when she was about to put on her glasses, Sunita stopped her from doing so.

When Anushka entered the stage, Sunita was seen putting 'kala teeka' on her forehead.

Anushka said: "Sunita ma'am called me in her vanity and requested me to wear Indian clothes. In the end, when I was putting on my glasses, she refused to do so. To my surprise, I was not able to recognise myself in the traditional outfit. This is a very special moment for me and I would like to thank Sunita ma'am for making it so special." Sunita Kapoor Wishes Parents-To-Be Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja On Their Wedding Anniversary With A Beautiful Throwback Picture.

After looking at her performance on the song 'Aaj Ki Raat', the judges, including Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani got impressed along with the celebs. Her father, who was also present, said he has been a big fan of Govinda since his childhood.

"I have always been Govinda ji's fan and wanted to meet him," Anushka's father said. "Since childhood, I have always found my comfort in his films. In my village, I used to take my friends along to watch Raja Babu as the film has always helped me heal my soul."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).