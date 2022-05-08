Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple who are expecting their first child together are celebrating four years of marital bliss today. Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the parents-to-be and extended heartfelt wishes to them on their wedding anniversary. Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Shares a Radiant Selfie in a Floral Kaftan From the Sets of Her Next Project.

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita)

