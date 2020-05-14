Indian Railways to Start Issuing Waiting List Tickets

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Indian Railways will start issuing limited waiting list tickets for different classes for special trains which was introduced from May 12."Indian Railways has decided that there shall be no RAC (Reservation against cancellation) in special trains restored with effect from 12.05.2020. Also, it has been decided that waiting list tickets shall be issued subject to maximum limits... There will be a maximum of 20 waiting list tickets in 1st AC, 50 in 2nd AC, 100 in 3rd Act and 20 in Executive Class," an official release said.Earlier, the Railways said that no waiting list tickets will be booked and passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train.Currently, none of these trains is running with sleeper class coaches. But if any train with sleeper class is introduced in future then a maximum of 200 waiting list tickets will be allowed. (ANI)Indian Railways partially resumed passenger train operations from May 12, nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Initially, the Railways will is running only 15 pairs of trains. (ANI)

