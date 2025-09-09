Indore, September 9: A fire broke out in an oil warehouse located in the Palda industrial area of Indore on Monday night, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the site, and efforts are currently underway to bring the blaze under control. Mumbai Fire: 1 Dead, 1 Critical, Several Injured in Blaze at 23-Storey Building in Dahisar (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts at Oil Warehouse in Indore

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Indore. There were no reports of casualties. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FFy9xlJZZp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

Sharing details, Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Shiv Narayan Sharma says, "A Huge fire was seen. A total of 5 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire as the fire was going out of control... The fire has been controlled as of now... Only 5% of the work of controlling the fire is left, which will be completed after the removal of shed..." More details awaited.

