At least one person has died and another is said to be in critical condition after a fire broke out at a 23-story building in Mumbai's Dahisar on Sunday, September 7. Several others have sustained injuries in the fire incident in north Mumbai. A total of 36 residents were rescued, and 19 were admitted to nearby hospitals. As per the reports, one woman succumbed to her injuries. A differently-abled girl is in serious condition, and five others are undergoing treatment. According to the Fire Department, a preliminary investigation found that the fire originated in the basement due to a malfunctioning electric wire and then spread upward through the electric duct. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 7th Floor of 23-Story Building in Dahisar’s New Jankalyan Society, Rescue Operations Underway.

1 Dead, 1 Critical in High Rise Fire in Mumbai's Dahisar

One woman dead, 18 injured in fire in 24-storey building in Dahisar in north Mumbai; blaze doused, say officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2025

Fire Breaks Out in 23-Story Building in Dahisar

#Mumbai:A fire broke out in Kalyan Nagar Building, spreading from the basement to upper floors through electric ducts. Firefighters rescued 36 people, with 8 hospitalized, while over 15 vehicles and personnel worked to control the blaze. #FireAccident #FireSafety #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ga4JLwydYu — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) September 7, 2025

