Inform Local Admn if People Enter Village Without Spending Time at Quarantine Centre: DyCM

Patna, May 8 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday appealed to all BJP leaders and workers to immediately inform the local administration if any person coming from outside the state enters village without spending the requisite time at quarantine centre.

The leaders and workers need to inform the local administration though their respective village heads (Mukhiya) to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state especially from those coming from outside, he said.

Migrant labourers, students, pilgrims, tourists in large numbers, who were stranded outside the state due to lockdown, have started reaching Bihar in special trains and they are being sent to quarantine centre in their respective blocks.

The DyCM said that he held dialogue with party workers spanning 40 days.

Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, agriculture minister Prem Kumar, road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav and health minister Mangal Pandey too participated with the DyCM during tele-conferencing dialogue on different days.

The door to door screening drive, which has been launched to identify the COVID-19 infected people in the state, has been completed in 1.86 crore households till May 7, the DyCM said, adding that 3,232 quarantine centres have been set up at different blocks across the state for people coming from outside.

People living at quarantine centre for 21 days, they will be reimbursed the full expenses and will get an additional aid of Rs 500 each, he said adding that each person will be getting a minimum of Rs 1000.

Initially, the infection spread because of people coming from foreign countries while later it spread because of Tablighi Jamaat people but now a new challenge has been posed because of the influx of migrant people coming via trains from other states.

Around one lakh migrant people have so far reached Bihar by more than 80 trains, he said, while assuring the people that there is no dearth of PPE kits, masks and sanitizers.

