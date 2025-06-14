The S-200 missile system is displayed during the Iranian defence week, in a street in Tehran (File Image/Reuters)

Tehran, June 14: The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued emergency contact details and advised Indians here to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols following the launch of Israel's strikes on the country. "The emergency contact details of the Embassy: +98 9128109115; +98 9128109109," the Indian Embassy in Iran on Friday posted on X. Donald Trump Urges Iran To Strike Nuclear Deal: US President Says ‘2nd Chance’ for Iran’s Leadership To Avoid Further Destruction’ As Israel Vows Continued Bombardment.

The embassy in another post advised all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow the embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme. Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel following the latter's attack on Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex.

