Tehran, March 27: The Iranian Army on Thursday (local time) stated that it had targeted sensitive locations in Israel's strategic Haifa port with drones late Wednesday night, amid the conflict in West Asia, describing the US-Israeli joint military strikes on February 28 as an "unprovoked war of aggression" against the Islamic Republic, as reported by state media Press TV. In a statement, as reported by Press TV, the Army said it launched a "massive drone attack" against a number of strategic and sensitive sites in the northern port city of Haifa.

The aerial operation was carried out in response to what Tehran termed the US-Israeli enemy's claim that Iran's missile and drone capabilities have been significantly degraded. "The center for manufacturing and maintenance of various military vessels of the Zionist regime in the eastern Mediterranean Sea that played a key and sensitive role in logistics for the regime's Navy as well as the huge fuel storage facilities for warplanes in Haifa port were, among others, targeted in the recent drone attack by the Islamic Republic's Armed forces," the statement read, as quoted by Press TV. Donald Trump Extends Pause on Strikes on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure for 10 More Days Till April 6 Amid Talks, Says ‘Tehran Asked for 7 Days, I Gave 10’.

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 82nd wave of retaliatory operations against the US and Israel, employing various types of missiles and drones in the region. In a Thursday statement, as reported by Press TV, the IRGC said this latest wave was launched in retaliation for earlier airstrikes on critical infrastructure and civilian facilities within Iran. It noted that the operations began early Thursday and would continue throughout the day.

According to the statement, designated US interests in the Arifjan and al-Kharj districts of Saudi Arabia, the US Defence Logistics Site (kGL), Patriot radar systems in Bahrain's Sheikh Isa region, support fuel depots for US forces, a hangar for P8 surveillance aircraft, a hangar for MQ-9 Reaper combat drones, and a satellite communications dish for drones at Ali al-Salem airbase were "devastated with a large swarm of kamikaze drones", Press TV reported.

The IRGC said the retaliatory strikes were dedicated to fallen Iranians in the northern provinces of East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Gilan, Mazandaran and Golestan. It also stated that a military command centre in "the occupied territories", as well as industries linked to the Israeli regime's nuclear programme near the Dead Sea, were struck in an "impact-driven" attack. Donald Trump Again Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says He Solved Conflicts That Had Been Going on for Decades.

The developments mark the latest escalation in the widening conflict between Tehran and the US-Israeli coalition, with both sides conducting sustained offensive operations across multiple theatres amid ongoing diplomatic talks. Last week, an Iranian ballistic missile struck the Haifa oil refinery complex, a major oil refinery complex in Northern Israel, with Israeli sources confirming the strike, as reported by CNN.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)