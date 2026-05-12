US Shocker: Nurse S*xually Assaulted and Killed by Ex-Boyfriend in Illinois, Police Recover Digital Recording Device; Accused Arrested

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A 56-year-old man faces first-degree murder and aggravated s*xual assault charges following the death of his former girlfriend, Katherine "Kat" Torbick, at their suburban Chicago residence in Illinois' Schaumburg. Prosecutors allege the suspect, Kevin Motykie, subjected Torbick to a violent seven-hour ordeal that he recorded on a digital device found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

The incident came to light on April 30, when Schaumburg police conducted a welfare check at a home at 1727 W. Weathersfield Way. A concerned individual had reported being unable to reach Torbick throughout the day. Officers, noting a documented history of domestic incidents at the address, forced entry into the home where they discovered Torbick's body. US: High School Counsellor Has S*x With Student on Campus in North Carolina; Arrested.

Official Statement by Schaumburg Police

Update on May 8, 2026: The booking photo has been released of Kevin D. Motykie, which was taken prior to attending his detention hearing. The below charges were approved by Cook County ASA after the media release was disseminated and were added for the detention hearing. (3)… pic.twitter.com/sQ0SfAUHbS — Village of Schaumburg (@SchaumburgIL) May 8, 2026

Motykie was located in the garage and initially taken into custody on an outstanding warrant related to a prior domestic battery case involving Torbick. Police described Motykie as appearing highly intoxicated and slurring his speech during the arrest; he reportedly admitted to ingesting lorazepam and hydrocodone.

Evidence of the Ordeal Surfaces

During court proceedings, prosecutors revealed that a digital recording device recovered from Motykie contained over seven hours of audio documenting the assault. The recording reportedly captures an argument regarding Torbick's decision to see someone else following the couple's recent breakup after a 10-year relationship. According to authorities, the audio details Torbick being bound, beaten, and s*xually assaulted while she repeatedly pleaded for her release. Prosecutors stated that Motykie could be heard berating her and threatening her life throughout the recording. The final four minutes of the audio allegedly capture Torbick being strangled. During the final moments of the recording, Motykie was allegedly heard saying, "I gotta go hang myself," and "This will take 30 seconds, and think of somewhere happy".

History of Domestic Violence

Motykie has a documented history of domestic violence allegations. In mid-March, he was accused of choking Torbick at their home, striking her, and threatening her with a knife before she managed to flee to a neighbour’s house. Despite these prior incidents, the two continued to reside in the same home following their recent separation. US Shocker: Former High School Teacher Sentenced to 15 Months After She Admits to Having S*x With Student.

Tributes to Katherine Torbick

Torbick, 43, was a mother of one and a career medical professional who had served as a gastroenterology nurse for over 20 years. Most recently, she worked as a registered nurse at Fox River MedSpa in Algonquin. In a statement, the spa remembered her as a vital member of their team, "She brought warmth, energy, and genuine care to our workplace. She loved being part of this team, and we loved having her here. She made an impact that will not be forgotten - with both clients and teammates." The statement continued, "Our hearts are with her family, especially her son, during this unimaginable time."

Motykie is currently being held without bond as he faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated s*xual assault. He is scheduled to return to court on May 29 for further proceedings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Village of Schaumburg). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).