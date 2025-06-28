Tehran [Iran], June 28: Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said on Saturday that President Donald Trump should put aside the "disrespectful tone" towards Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei if the US wants to have a deal with Iran. Underscoring that Iran does not take it kindly to threats and insults, Aragchi said that Iran would not hesitate to unveil its real capabilities. "The complexity and tenacity of Iranians are famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience. But as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny," Iranian Foreign Minister wrote on X.

He added, "If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers." "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to "Daddy" to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults. If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the Power of Iran", the post further mentioned. Khamenei Warns of Future Retaliation, Says Trump Exaggerated US Strikes.

He concluded his remarks by saying, "Good will begets good will, and respect begets respect." The remarks by the Iranian Foreign Minister come amid the backdrop of the US hinting towards talks with Iran. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (US local time) had said the Trump administration is focused on diplomacy and peace, adding that the US continues to remain in close communication with the Iranians. Donald Trump Demands ‘Unconditional Surrender’ of Iran, Says US Knows Exactly Where Ayatollah Khamenei Is Hiding.

Iran FM's Suggestion to Donald Trump

Addressing a press briefing, Leavitt said, "I spoke to our special envoy Witkoff at length this morning and I can assure all of you we continue to be in close communication with the Iranians and through our intermediaries as well, namely the Qataris, who have been an incredible ally and partner throughout this entire effort. As I said, this administration is always focused on diplomacy and peace, and we want to ensure we can get to a place where Iran agrees to a non-enrichment civil nuclear program." Her remarks follow after the US had conducted precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites under Operation 'Midnight Hammer'.

