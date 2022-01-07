It's been almost two years since iconic star Irrfan Khan passed away after a battle with cancer. But, he is still loved and remembered by his family and friends. January 7 marks the late actor's 55th birth anniversary. A master at his acting roles, a spectacular performer on screen, and a noble human being, Irrfan was a seasoned star who was born in Rajasthan into a Muslim family of Pathani ancestry. Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Did You Know He Had Visited Rajesh Khanna’s House To Fix His Air Conditioner? (Watch Video).

He had completed his MA in Jaipur before joining the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi in 1984 to study acting. Kickstarting his career from the small screen, Khan tasted success in both Bollywood as well as Hollywood.With his impeccable journey in the showbiz, the actor who had a glorious career spanning 30 years, earned numerous accolades, including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour. In 2021, he was posthumously awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 5 Times Irrfan Stole His Superstar Co-Actor's Thunder To Win Us Over!

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are a few of his dialogues that prove he will always be the king of acting.

1. Shaitaan Ki Sabse Badi Chaal Ye Hai Ki Woh Saamne Nahi Aata: The dialogue is from the 2005 thriller crime drama 'Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets'. The movie was not a commercial hit but Irrfan's role as Pipi received much positive response from the audience and critics. The film that also stars Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty and Arshad Wasi revolve around five Indians living in London who find themselves thrown together when two of them are implicated in a bomb blast. An Indian lawyer enters the scene to bail them out of their predicament.

2. Galtiyan Bhi Rishton Ki Tarah Hoti Hai... Karni Nahi Padti, Ho Jati Hai: Irrfan's hit dialogue is from the critically acclaimed 2013 action-thriller film 'D-Day' that also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. The film stars Irrfan as intelligence officer Wali Khan who with his team of highly-trained officers set to nab Goldman, one of India's most wanted terrorists. However, their mission gets threatened by a minor miscalculation.

3. Death Aur Shit... Ye Do Cheeze Kisi Ko Bhi, Kahin Bhi, Kabhi Bhi Aa Sakti Hai: The iconic dialogue is from the 2015 hit comedy-drama 'Piku' that starred Irrfan with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is one of the most memorable films for the three actors. A road trip to Kolkata brings Piku (Deepika), an architect, closer to her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh) despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues. Irrfan played the character of Rana Chaudhary, an impatient yet resourceful businessman, who brings respite and stability to the protagonist's life.

4. Aadmi Ka Sapna Toot Jata Hai Na, Toh Aadmi Khatam Ho Jata Hai: The iconic dialogue is from Irrfan's last movie 'Angrezi Medium' that starred Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. Irrfan who played the role of Champak Bansal does everything in his power while going through a series of hilarious mishaps to fulfil his daughter's (Radhika) dream of going to London to study further.

5. Gali ke jwaab me goli chal jati hai: The dialogue is from the 2010 hit action film 'Paan Singh Tomar', the dark portrayal of the athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar. The biopic won Khan both, a National Film Award and a Filmfare. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial premiered at the 2010 British Film Institute London Film Festival.

These are just a handful of several dialogues Irrfan delivered in his soul-stirring performances. Some of his Hollywood hits include 'The Amazing Spider-Man,' 'Jurassic World,' 'Life of Pi,' and 'Inferno.' He was also a part of the Oscar-winning flick 'Slumdog Millionaire.' The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, fighting which he left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020.

The iconic star is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil Khan, Ayan Khan. Babil is all set for his acting debut with an upcoming Netflix original titled 'Qala'. He is also a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming untitled project.

