We can mention at least 10 movies (or/and even more) in this listicle, given Irrfan Khan's prolific body of work both in Hollywood as indeed in Bollywood. The man would simply light up the screen every time he made an appearance on the screen. His quirky mannerisms, his striking face, and his ability to get under the skin of the character made Irrfan such a formidable force in the world of acting/entertainment; the world he ruled unquestionably, and overshadowed his co-stars, no matter how mighty they were (popular choices or in terms of popularity)

The following are the obvious and the unmissable picks where Irrfan simply made his taller (and dare we say more nuanced) presence felt. In short, the gifted actor absolutely stole the show, even when he was sharing the screen space with the likes of King Khan or Big B. Take a look! Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 7 Quotes From His Movies That Make For Some Deep Food For Thought

Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan in Billu

Billu: Even the most ardent SRK fans complained that Shah Rukh Khan went overboard in this film crafted around (and suitably titled on) Irrfan's character. Despite Shah Ruh Khan's high-pitched, tear-jerking, and seemingly never-ending monologue in the climax (and those half a dozen intrusive dance numbers) Irrafn shone with an act that only he could have pulled off-understated, refined, and balanced! Did You Know Irrfan Khan Declined Christopher Nolan’s Offer to Work in Interstellar?

Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf

7 Khoon Maaf: Given the stellar ensemble of this one, including those sparkling performances from the veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah and Annu Kapoor, it was hard to play one of the seven husbands of Priyanka Chopra's character and managed to make it memorable. But Irrfan infused melancholy and mania with hauntingly beautiful realism. Obviously, for many of his fans, his character was the most memorable in the movie that outshone even the lead superstar PeeCee!

Amitabh, Irran and Deepika In Candid BTS Show From Piku (File Image)

Piku: With Amitabh Bachchan bringing his A-game to the table by employing his years of experience and Deepika Padukone delivering perhaps her best performance to this date, it was not easy for Irrfan to show his entire repertoire. Piku is about Deepika Padukone, and Big B is the soul of the film. But, honestly put, this Shoojit Sircar's film wouldn't exactly have been the rare gem that it is without Irrfan's unmatched personality and performance!

Irrfan Khan in Jazbaa

Jazbaa: All a certain Ash did in this average affair of a movie was relied heavily on bottles of glycerine and screamed her super starry lungs out! only to make it easier for Irrfan to just be himself..... a terrific performer with a field absolutely wide and open to play to his heart's content! Irrfan Khan Will Be Remembered for His Diverse Roles: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Irrfan Khan in Slumdog Millionaire

Slumdog Millionaire: We could have easily mentioned Life of Pie or An Amazing Spiderman, But what Irrfan managed to do in this Oscar award-winning drama is nothing short of magic. Given how briefly he gets to do whatever little that he gets to do, Irrfan shines through absolutely effortlessly to leave an imprint.

Irrfan is not with us today. He could have achieved much more and could have given us more occasions to celebrate the extraordinary talent that he was. On his first birth anniversary, we offer Irrfan our sincere prayers in his fond memories and continue to cherish his extraordinary cinematic work!

