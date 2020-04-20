J-K DGP Visits Kishtwar to Review COVID-19 Preparation

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh, visited the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in order to review the COVID-19 preparation and security scenario.The DGP chaired a meeting of officers from Army, CRPF and jurisdictional police officers at the District Police Lines.During the meeting, social distancing norms were followed by all the officers, as they were seated at a certain distance from one another.The officers had also covered their faces with masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.State governments of various states have advised people to maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions to ensure safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)