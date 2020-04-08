J-K Joins Hands with Tata Technologies to Set Up 2 Technical Education Centres

Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has joined hands with Tata Technologies to set up two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

"In a significant decision to strengthen industry-academia partnership and to bring qualitative improvements in technical education, the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) accorded sanction to establish two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in the Union Territory," one of the officials said.

They said the decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday.

The centre in Kashmir Division will be established at Government Polytechnic, Baramulla and the location for establishment of CIIIT in Jammu Division will be finalised soon, they said.

"This project will be an industry-led consortium as a joint venture between Government of J&K and Tata Technologies to facilitate innovation and skill development of students, industry professionals for skill development and creating entrepreneurships," the official said.

Through this project, the officials said Tata Technologies have proposed to introduce 18 courses and many other subsidiary courses with an annual intake capacity of 2,880 students and professionals for receiving training and skill development.

The move is aimed at providing skill training to students of engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges and ITIs besides, the unemployed engineering degree/diploma holders and engineering graduates who are employed but in need for career enhancement through up-gradation of latest technological skills, they added.

