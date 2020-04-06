J-K Reports 109 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 6 (ANI): With three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the total count of the infectious disease here has reached 109, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, on Monday."Out of 109 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the active cases are 103, of which 85 cases have been reported from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu," said Kansal.According to the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 111 deaths have been reported from across the country due to the disease so far. There are 4,281 active cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)