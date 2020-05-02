J-K: Two Soldiers Injured in Pak Firing Along LoC Succumb

Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) Two soldiers, who were injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, succumbed here on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

"Unfortunately, two soldiers have succumbed to their injuries," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The Army salutes their supreme sacrifice, he said.

Three soldiers and three civilians, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday when Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector in Baramulla in north Kashmir. PTI SSB MIJ AQS AQS 05020824 NNNNot of confidence and I feel good now looking ahead in the Road to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Last year, I had to settle for the silver in the Tokyo 2020 test event in Japan. It was disappointing," Bhagat told Paralympic Committee of India.

Top seed Bhagat first defeated his compatriot Sarkar, seeded two, in a thrilling men's singles final 22-20, 23-21 before combining with the latter to pull off a comfortable 21-11, 21-7 win over China's Chen Xiaoyu and Gao Yuyang in men's doubles SL 3-SL 4 event.

The other gold medallist for India was Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj who put up a brilliant performance to succeed in a nail-biting men's singles SL4 final. Yathiraj came back from a game down to shock France's top seed Lucas Mazur 9-21, 21-16, 21-19 in three games.

Seasoned SL3 player Parul D Parmar's efforts weren't enough in front of Turkey's Halime Yildiz as she faltered 9-21, 14-21.

In men's singles SS6 final, Krishna Nagar too settled for the silver going down to local player Vitor Gonçalves Tavares 18-21, 19-21.

The other two silver medals came in doubles events - Prem Kumar with Russian Partner in Mixed Double WH1 - WH2, Rajkumar & Rakesh Pandey in Men's Double SU5. In mixed doubles SU5-SL3, Parmar along with Rajkumar took the bronze, thus making her chances of booking a Tokyo 2020 ticket stronger. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)