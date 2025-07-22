The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for Mumbai for moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday, July 22. Delhi may witness cloudy skies and light rain by afternoon, offering slight relief from the heat. Chennai and Kolkata will see intermittent showers with high humidity. Bengaluru may witness light rain. In Shimla, the forecast includes rain throughout the day with pleasant temperatures. No major heatwave warnings have been issued for any of these cities. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City As Western and Central Suburbs Brace for More Downpour (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, July 22

Delhi Weather Today, July 22

Chennai Weather Today, July 22

Bengaluru Weather Today, July 22

Hyderabad Weather Today, July 22

Kolkata Weather Today, July 22

Shimla Weather Today, July 22

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)