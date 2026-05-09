Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs GT IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are prepared to host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on 9 May, in a fixture expected to be played under extreme summer conditions. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters its final league stages, the weather in the 'Pink City' is set to play a significant role in player stamina and tactical decisions, with temperatures forecast to remain high well into the evening. You can follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather forecast for Jaipur on Saturday indicates a continuation of the current heatwave affecting Rajasthan. Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 42°C, tapering off slightly to approximately 34°C by the 19:30 kick-off. Meteorological reports suggest hazy conditions throughout the day, which may persist into the night, potentially affecting visibility for high catches.

While the heat remains a primary concern for the athletes, humidity levels are expected to be relatively low, hovering around 20 percent to 25 percent. This dry heat, typical for Jaipur in May, often leads to a parched outfield, which could result in a faster-than-usual boundary for batters. RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

For fans and organisers, the most critical aspect of the forecast is the absence of any rain threat. The probability of precipitation remains at 0 percent, ensuring that the match will proceed without interruptions. This stability allows both captains to focus entirely on their team compositions without the need for Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) considerations.

However, the lack of cloud cover means there will be no natural protection from the sun during the pre-match warm-ups, making hydration and player rotation essential. The wind is expected to be light, blowing from the west at roughly 10–15 km/h, which is unlikely to provide significant assistance to swing bowlers. Lalit Modi Praises BCCI’s Stricter Integrity Measures for IPL 2026 Season.

Jaipur Weather Live

Pitch Conditions

Despite the dry daytime conditions, the evening temperature drop at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium often leads to the arrival of dew. Historical data for the 2026 season suggests that the second innings could see a significant amount of moisture on the grass, making the ball difficult for spinners to grip.

Given the flat nature of the Jaipur track this season—where scores exceeding 220 have become common—the presence of dew will likely influence the toss. The side winning the toss is widely expected to bowl first, allowing their batters the advantage of a wet ball and a potentially faster surface during the run chase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).