Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her love for sunsets, posted a series of pictures on Saturday, which showed her enjoying by the beach. The actor oozed sensuality as she posed in the twilight, with the sky looking like a painting. Janhvi Kapoor Is a Water Goddess As She Hypnotises You While Posing in a Floral Yellow Bikini (View Pics).

She opted for a kohl-eyed look, with pink lips and let the wind play with her hair. She wore white activewear as a top and opted for denim shorts while looking dreamily at the camera. Designer Manish Malhotra, whose designs are often sported by Janhvi, commented "Uffff", while adding a fire emoji. Other celebs too commented on the picture.

The 'Roohi' actor often posts sunset pictures on her Instagram handle.She also painted a sunset picture, which she shared on her account. The 'Dhadak' actor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy, 'Roohi', opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She recently wrapped up shooting for 'Milli' opposite Sunny Kaushal. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor's New Photoshoot for Bridal Asia is The Lookbook Needed By All The Brides-To-Be (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)