Janhvi Kapoor has turned into a new muse for Bridal Asia's new edition. The Roohi actress turns into a modern-day bride for the magazine's September issue and her pictures have instantly struck a chord with us. Considering the magazine is all about weddings and many other events that follow, Janhvi's outfits are heavily embellished and something that all the brides-to-be should take note of. The designs are more traditional but the look and styling is modern, just the combination that brides today are looking for. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Nailed This Pink Outfit Better? Vote Now.

From Rahul Mishra to Aisha Rao and Amit Aggarwal, Janhvi's decked up in different attires by these talented designers and her pictures are ravishing. With those sensuous expressions of hers and terrific styling, Janhvi Kapoor manages to shine like the brightest star while we can't help but continue to admire her. From a traditional lehenga choli to modern capes, Kapoor's outfits will cater to different brides with varied tastes. One look at her new clicks and all we can say is that we are sold! Janhvi Kapoor's Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga is For Those Who are Obsessed With Bling (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor for Bridal Asia

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional life, Janhvi Kapoor is keeping herself busy these days by signing multiple projects. While Dostana 2 is still in the pipeline, the actress will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Bombay Girl.

