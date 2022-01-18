If you are having a bad day, then Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post will calm you down. As the actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of clicks that see her in a dark yellow colored floral bikini while she takes a dip in the pool. We also love how she's posing in the water, just like an apsara.

Janhvi Kapoor in Bikini:

