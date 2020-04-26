Kailash Vijayvargiya Sits on Dharna, Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Not Helping Needy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya sat on a Dharna at his residence here on Sunday to protest against Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government for not taking requisite measures to help the needy amid the coronavirus lockdown.The BJP leader claimed that the PDS system in the state has "collapsed" and added that even the PPE kits have been used by the TMC party MLAs for doing politics."I am sitting on Dharna while abiding by all the lockdown rules. I am sitting because Mamata Banerjee government is not at all serious for combating coronavirus. She is not fulfilling the needs of the poor during the lockdown. The grain which the state received from the Centre as a relief is being sold by the TMC MLAs from their houses. There is a total collapse of the PDS system in the state," he said while speaking to ANI."Proper treatment is also not given to the people coming to hospitals. If someone dies, his body is burnt without informing the family members.We have handed all the papers to the Governor. Even the PPE kits which the state government procured from the Centre are used by the TMC MLAs for doing politics," the BJP leader added.According to Health Ministry, West Bengal has recorded 611 cases of coronavirus so far. Out of the total, 105 have been cured/dicharged/migrated and 18 have been died.(ANI)

