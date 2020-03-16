Kamal Nath Meets MP Guv at Raj Bhavan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on late Sunday met Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhavan here.The list of business of the state Assembly for Monday has scheduled for the Governor's address and Motion of Thanks. However, it does not mention the floor test of the Kamal Nath-led government.The BJP had, earlier today, issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the assembly for the floor test scheduled for March 16.As political uncertainty developed in Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress had moved their legislators out of the state and lodged them in luxury hotels, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flock intact.The development comes amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party last week to join BJP.Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh against their will at a luxury hotel in Manesar and Bengaluru. (ANI)

