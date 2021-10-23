The news of actor Alec Baldwin fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while firing a prop gun on the 'Rust' movie set has shocked everyone worldwide. Bollywood's Kangana Ranaut is extremely upset over the tragic incident. "This is so horrible!! Note for all the people working in films, dealing with various stunts, weapons and explosives... your mistakes can cause someone their life... tragic," she wrote on Instagram. Alec Baldwin Accidentally Kills Rust Cinematographer While Filming; Actor’s 2017 Tweet That Talks about ‘Wrongfully Killing Someone’ Goes Viral.

Kangana also recalled her "near death experiences" while filming several action stunts in the films. She added, "Today two people were shot on a film set, one of them died immediately... Like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts... Some of them were near-death experiences and mostly it was someone else's carelessness... Many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year... This is so wrong." Alec Baldwin Fatally Kills Cinematographer of His Film 'Rust' With a Prop Gun Fire, Injures Director.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story Below:

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

She even appealed to film bodies to prevent mishappenings on film sets."In Indian films action protocols, prep and execution are even more primitive... Hope our film bodies look into it and prevent such mishaps," she urged. For the unversed, on Thursday, Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun that not only killed Halyna but also injured the director Joel Souza. The incident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

