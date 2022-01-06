The news of PM Narendra Modi's convoy getting stuck on a flyover in Punjab left actor Kangana Ranaut in shock. On Thursday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and expressed her opinion on the same, saying Punjab is becoming a hub for terrorist activities. Kangana Ranaut’s Mother Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for Providing Y+Security, Says ‘We Were Not Even Associated with That Party, Whole Family Was Congress Loyalist’ (Watch Video).

"What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian... it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don't stop them now, nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji," she wrote. PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Event: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, Shahid Kapoor and Other Celebs to Attend the Swearing-In Ceremony! View Pics.

For the unversed, Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story:

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.

