Karnataka Chief Secy to Overview Activities of Task Force Formed to Provide Assistance to Investors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to overview the activities of the task force, which was formed to provide required assistance for investors, on a weekly basis, since industrialists from China have "evinced interest" to invest in other countries.The Chief Minister was speaking at the review meeting of Industries and Commerce, MSMEs, Sugar and Labour Department at his home office, Krishna here today which was attended by Jagadeesh Shettar, Minister for Industries, Shivaram Hebbar, Minister for Labour and other seniors officers were present in the meeting.Officials apprised Yediyurappa that the State Government has already initiated various measures to attract the investors."About 70 per cent of the industries have resumed functioning after the lockdown due to COVID-19. The Government is holding discussions with experts from the industrial sector and International Industrial Organisations. It was opined that since amendments have been made to the Land Reforms Act, the process of purchasing lands has been simplified and will also help in attracting investors," an official release said."Currently, 22 units are producing PPE Kits in the State. 4 companies are manufacturing ventilators. More than 40 distilleries have been given licences to manufacture sanitizers thereby enhancing the production capacity. All industrial activities have started in the State and Jubilant Factory of Nanjungud, Mysuru District which was shut due to COVID 19 has also been given permission to resume work," it said.The Chief Minister directed the labour department officials to undertake a campaign to register labourers from the unorganised sector in large numbers."So far only 89,000 labourers have registered at the unorganised labourers welfare board in the State. 12.40 lakh construction workers have been given financial assistance of Rs 5,000 under the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board," the release said. (ANI)

