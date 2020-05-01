Kashmiri Pandits Pay Tributes to Poet Sarwanand Koul Premi on His Death Anniversary

Jammu, May 1 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandits on Friday paid rich tributes to famous poet Sarwanand Koul Premi who along with his son Virender was killed by terrorists in the valley 30 years ago on this day.

Premi was also a well-known freedom fighter and a famous scholar.

With the country under lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, Kashmiri Pandits across the country organised several online programmes to pay homage to him on his death anniversary.

Many on social networking sites credited the late poet with enriching Kashmiri language and literature and promoting communal amity through his writings.

They said people loved the multi-dimensional personality of Premi, who was a Gandhian, an academician, an author and a writer.

Some said he dedicated his entire life to the welfare of common people, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

