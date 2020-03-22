KCR Declares Complete Lockdown in Telangana Until March 31

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday declared complete lockdown in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure to avoid the further spread of coronavirus."I appreciate each and every citizen for respecting our orders and not stepping out of home today. I am heartily thanking each one of you for participating in the 'Janata Curfew' and expressing solidarity by coming out of the houses and clapping at 5.00pm. This shows the unity among us to fight," the chief minister said while announcing the stringent measures in the state under the 1897 Epidemic Disease Act. Telangana so far has reported 21 positive cases of coronavirus.In a bid to help the people with essential items amid the lockdown, the government announced to provide 12 kg rice free of cost and Rs 1500 to over 87 lakh people holding white ration cards in the state:"Apart from this we are giving 1500/- for each one as they can buy other needed pulses. For this entire thing the government is releasing 2,400,017 crores immediately," he added.The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)