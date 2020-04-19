Kerala to Ease Lockdown Restrictions from Tomorrow Onwards Based on Zones

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): The lockdown restrictions in Kerala will be eased from Monday onwards on the basis of zones.Green and 'Orange B' zones will be provided relaxations in sectors such as agriculture, fishing, finance, banking, construction. Hotels, grocery shops, and shops selling all other essential items will be allowed to function with limited staff.The Green zone includes Idukki and Kottayam districts while Orange B includes Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Wayanad and Palakkad district.Orange A zone includes Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam districts where complete lockdown will continue till April 24.In Red zone that includes Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, lockdown will continue till May 3.Meanwhile, education institutions, shopping Malls, theatres, parks, bars will continue to remain closed till further orders.On Saturday, Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera said that the odd-even formula for vehicles will be introduced from Monday. However, this order does not apply to vehicles traveling in the excluded category.Earlier today, two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala, taking the state tally to 402. (ANI)

