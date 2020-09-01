American actor Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are now parents to a baby girl. The 36-year-old Parrish announced the news on social media early Wednesday (local time), saying she and her 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star husband welcomed daughter Kaori Mai Hart on Tuesday (local time). Parrish posted on Instagram, "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.thankful * grateful * blessed. " Amanda Seyfried Welcomes Second Child With Husband Thomas Sadoski, Shares the First Glimpse of the Baby Boy in Daddy’s Arms (View Pic)

She wrote alongside the quote. "a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl...we couldn't love you more.." Parrish announced she was pregnant in March. She and Hart also parent 2-year-old son Kenzo. Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him After the Actor’s Late Brother River Phoenix

Hart shares 12-year-old son Hendrix and 15-year-old daughter Heaven with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

