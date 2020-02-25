Kidneys Weighing 7 Kgs and 5.8 Kgs Removed from 4-yer-old Man at Mumbai Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): A 41-year-old man, suffering from Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) recently underwent kidney transplant surgery at a hospital in Mumbai in which doctors removed both of his kidneys weighing 7 kilograms and 5.8 kilograms each."This operation saved patient life. He was bleeding when he was brought to the hospital. Had we not removed his kidney, he would not be alive. The weight of both of his kidneys was 13 kilograms. We removed both of his kidneys. The weight of a normal kidney is 800 grams," one of the doctors who performed the surgery told ANI."When the patient was admitted to hospital, his weight was 106 kg now he is 80 kg," he said.The 41-year-old patient Roman Pereira's wife donated her kidney to another patient, Nitin, a resident of Amravati who was also waiting for a suitable kidney donor. Likewise, Nitin's wife donated a kidney to Pereira."I was suffering from ADPKD for the last ten years. Our transplant went well. I have to take some medication now. I can eat home-cooked food," Pereira said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)