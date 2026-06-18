KIREN SMART Services: Their Diversity Award Win Changes Everything!

KIREN SMART Services Private Limited was honoured with the prestigious Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, held on June 12 at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The award was received by Mr. Nitin Gursahani, recognizing his leadership and the organization’s commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities across business, community, and professional ecosystems.

The recognition celebrates KIREN SMART Services Private Limited’s contribution to creating platforms that bring together individuals, businesses, and communities from diverse backgrounds while promoting collaboration, cultural understanding, and meaningful engagement. Through its initiatives and business activities, the organization has consistently championed the values of inclusivity, representation, and cross-cultural connectivity.

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Under the leadership of Mr. Nitin Gursahani, an accomplished entrepreneur, event producer, and business strategist based in Melbourne, Australia, the company has built a strong reputation for connecting businesses and communities across international markets. With over 17 years of experience spanning media, marketing, brand development, and international business networking, Mr. Gursahani has played a significant role in creating opportunities that encourage participation, collaboration, and mutual growth.

The Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award recognizes organizations and leaders who actively promote inclusive environments and create opportunities that empower individuals regardless of their background, culture, or identity. KIREN SMART Services earned this honour through its dedication to building bridges between industries, communities, and cultures while encouraging meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

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A key aspect of the company’s success has been its focus on fostering strong relationships between India and Australia through business networking platforms, cultural initiatives, and large-scale events. By bringing together entrepreneurs, professionals, industry leaders, and community stakeholders, KIREN SMART Services has helped create ecosystems that celebrate diversity while promoting shared success.

Mr. Gursahani’s work in developing impactful events, strategic partnerships, and cross-border collaborations has further strengthened the organization’s reputation as a catalyst for inclusion and opportunity. Through his visionary approach, he has consistently demonstrated that diversity is not only a social value but also a powerful driver of innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth.

Industry experts increasingly recognize diversity and inclusion as essential components of successful organizations and thriving business ecosystems. Companies that embrace diverse perspectives and create inclusive environments are better positioned to foster innovation, improve decision-making, and create lasting value. KIREN SMART Services has exemplified these principles through its initiatives and long-standing commitment to community engagement.

The recognition also highlights the growing importance of organizations that facilitate cultural exchange and international collaboration. By creating platforms that encourage participation from individuals and businesses across different sectors and backgrounds, KIREN SMART Services has contributed to building stronger global connections and expanding opportunities for growth.

Receiving the Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks a significant milestone for the organization and its leadership team. The honour reflects years of dedication toward creating inclusive spaces where ideas, talent, and opportunities can flourish without barriers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nitin Gursahani expressed gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to the communities, partners, collaborators, and team members who have supported the organization’s mission. He emphasized the importance of continuing to create environments that celebrate diversity, encourage inclusion, and empower people to achieve their full potential.

As businesses and communities become increasingly interconnected, KIREN SMART Services Private Limited remains committed to advancing diversity, strengthening global partnerships, and creating opportunities that drive meaningful impact. The recognition at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 stands as a testament to the organization’s leadership and contribution to building a more inclusive and connected future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).