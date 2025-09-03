Superheroes not girlie group: the animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters" portrays K-pop idols as demon hunters filled with strength and self-determination.The movie is brash, loud, funny, and full of catchy songs. It tells the story of HUNTR/X, a K-pop girl band whose members — Rumi, Zoey and Mira — are more than just manufactured products of the South Korean pop industry: They also hunt demons!

In between filling stadiums, the band lounge on the sofa in bunny pajamas, stuff themselves with fast food, and enjoy their pop star life without hard training and constant rehearsals.

But at the same time. they're hunting demons that suck the souls out of music fans in an effort to take over the world. The head demon has taken five of his loyal minions and turns them into a flawless boy band with a mission: to knock HUNTR/X off the pop Olympus.

Gleefully deconstructing stereotypes

The movie "KPop Demon Hunters" upends all the stereotypes of the K-pop world. Instead of disciplined, perfectly styled idols, it shows three young women who are powerful, quirky and headstrong. They make mistakes, argue and laugh loudly — even when their mouths are full of fries.

Ultimately, HUNTR/X still save the world.

That's precisely what makes "KPop Demon Hunters" so special, says Ray Seol, Professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

"In the late 2000s, girlbands portrayed an image of pure innocence and mystery," he said. "In contrast, the female characters in HUNTR/X are superheroes and demon hunters. This concept is unique because it provides a completely new perspective on female representation in the K-pop sphere."

Fans also love the way women are portrayed in the movie. Charlotte is in her mid-30s and fascinated by Korean pop culture. "I found it refreshing when in the beginning they said they needed to carb load for the concert because in K-pop everyone always talks about dieting," she told DW.

From the musical margins into the spotlight

The film also breaks new ground musically. The characters are not voiced by current K-pop stars, but by musicians who normally work behind the scenes. Among them, 33-year-old artist EJAE, who trained as a pop idol but never made her debut as a singer. Today, she's one of South Korea's most sought-after talents as a songwriter and producer.

"Women like EJAE embody the full package of abilities — singing, toplining, songwriting, and producing," explained Seol. "The brilliance of the film lies in having these creators step forward as the voices of the characters rather than idol groups performing songs written for them, the writers themselves bring their own work to life. This choice highlights authenticity and depth, making the music feel more genuine."

For EJAE, who lends her singing voice to the character Rumi and stormed the global Billboard charts with the film song "Golden," it's a surprising success. "Hitting number one is absolutely crazy. I cried all day," she told the Hollywood Reporter.

The song "Golden" has now been streamed more than 470 million times on Spotify. The complete soundtrack to the movie has had more than three billion plays, as of time of writing.

Koreans used to turning crises into opportunities

According to Seol, the film's huge popularity is also due to a global cultural shift. Whereas stories of conquest used to dominate, today the focus is on overcoming obstacles.

"Korea, in particular, has long faced external challenges, and one of its cultural strengths has been transforming those challenges into opportunities for growth and success," he said.

In the film, this principle is chiefly embodied by the character Rumi. Half hunter, half demon, she represents identity conflicts that many viewers can relate to.

For a long time, Rumi hides her dual nature from her friends and fellow musicians. But then, she realizes that she can harness her secret powers against evil. In an allegory for a coming-out story, she accepts her demon heritage and emerges victorious.

Combining glamour and humanity

This aligns "KPop Demon Hunters" with a tradition that has also shaped the global success of the Korean boy band, BTS. The band didn't find global fame by appearing invulnerable, but by being open about its own struggles: from tough beginnings on YouTube to financial difficulties and experience of burnout.

The band's songs often deal with self-doubt and the compulsion to keep moving forward — themes that young people around the world can identify with, and which ultimately led to BTS' breakthrough.

This complex push-and-pull is also addressed by the girl band Blackpink, albeit in a different way: While the quartet oozes glamour, self-confidence, and strength, it also shows the high pressure involved in a global K-pop career. The group's appeal lies in this blend of perfect performances and very human moments.

"Both the story and the behind-the-scenes artists embody the narrative of resilience and transformation," said Seol. "Global audiences are excited to witness characters who overcome struggles in ways that feel authentic and deeply relatable."

And that resonance looks set to continue: The film is currently the most streamed movie on Netflix globally, so far clocking up more than 230 million views.

Edited by: Stuart Braun

