Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): Day 3 of the KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors brought a mix of expected results and notable surprises as the quarterfinal line-ups were decided at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium and Sree Kanteerava Stadium. In the Boys' Singles, fifth seed Ojas Mehlawat, fourth seed Vishal Vasudev M, third seed Dev Vipul Patel, second seed Aditya Mor, sixth seed Adhiraj Thakur, and France's Thomas Coppi advanced, alongside Pratyush Loganathan and Om Verma, as per a release from KSLTA.

In the Girls' Singles, top seed Snigdha Kanta led the way, joined by wildcard Srishti Kiran, eighth seed Deepshika Vinayagamurthy, fourth seed Aleena Farid, fifth seed Aahan Aahan, Disha Kumar, and Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan.

Fourth seed Vishal Vasudev M registered a convincing 6-0, 6-4 win over Sumer Mehta. He raced through the opening set without dropping a game, dictating play from the baseline. While Sumer fought back in the second set, Vishal maintained his edge to seal a straight-sets victory.

France's Thomas Coppi staked claim as a serious contender with a resilient 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over top seed Om Patel. Although Patel started confidently and claimed the opening set, Coppi responded with control and consistency to seize the momentum. The Frenchman dominated the next two sets, completing an impressive comeback. Snigdha Kanta extended her stellar form to cruise into the quarterfinals. Snigdha triumphed over Nandini Kansal, 6-2, 6-2. Snigdha broke serve early in both sets, dominating with groundstrokes. Though Nandini offered resistance, the top seed held firm to secure the victory. Disha Kumar also ousted seventh seed Angel Patel 7-5, 6-3 to move ahead.

In another encounter, 13-year-old Srishti Kiran stunned the third seed, Harsha Karthika Oruganti, 7-6 (4), 6-1. Srishti's composure helped her seal the first set in the tie-breaker. Though Harsha had begun strongly, she fell to unforced errors in the second set just as Srishti turned up the aggression, allowing the youngster to take control of the rallies and close out the match in straight sets.

Second seeds Yashwin Dahiya and Aditya Mor booked their place in the Boys' Doubles semifinals with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 win over the pair of Srikar Doni and Rohith Hari Balaji Gobinath. After splitting the first two sets, the seeded duo held their nerve in the match tie-break to advance. (ANI)

