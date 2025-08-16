New Delhi, August 16: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami. Sharing an X post, President Murmu wrote, "Heartfelt greetings on Janmashtami! Lord Shri Krishna has shown the entire humanity the path of following duties according to righteousness while remaining dedicated to the welfare of all beings." President Murmu asked the citizens to follow the path shown by Lord Krishna and strengthen the society and the nation.

"On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, let everyone resolve to follow the path shown by Lord Shri Krishna and strengthen society and the nation," the X post read. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami and called it a sacred festival of faith. Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!" Krishna Janmashtami 2025: PM Narendra Modi Greets Everyone on Janmashtami; Calls It Festival of Faith.

Janmashtami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On the eve of Janmashtami, according to a press release from the President's Secretariat, the President of India had said, "On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad." Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Muhammad Yunus Greets Hindu Community As ISKCON Begins Celebrating 3-Day Janmashtami in a Festive Atmosphere in Bangladesh (Watch Video).

'Lord Krishna Showed Path of Following Duties According to Righteousness'

जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने सम्पूर्ण मानवता को धर्म के अनुसार कर्तव्य मार्ग पर चलते हुए सभी प्राणियों के हित में लगे रहने का मार्ग दिखाया है। जन्माष्टमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी यह संकल्प लें कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के दिखाये मार्ग का अनुसरण करेंगे तथा समाज और… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2025

President Murmu added, "The life and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna inspire us towards self-development and self-realisation. Bhagwan Shri Krishna enlightened humanity about the attainment of the ultimate truth by following the path of Dharma. This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Yogeshwar Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger".

