Dhaka, August 16: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has begun celebrating a three-day Krishna Janmashtami in a festive atmosphere in Bangladesh, priests said on Saturday. Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus extended greetings to Hindu communities on Krishna Janmashtami. "The birth anniversary of the divine incarnation of Lord Krishna, Shubh Janmashtami, is one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community. Lord Krishna preached the message of justice, humanity and peace throughout his life to establish equality and peace in the society," Yunus said in a message.

"Communal harmony is a unique feature of our culture. Since ancient times, the people of this country have been practicing their respective religion while maintaining communal harmony," he added. "Let us, through the collective efforts of all, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination, full of communal harmony," the Chief Adviser said. Devotees are flocking to ISKCON's central temple in Swamibagh, Dhaka, to participate in various phases of the festival. They are performing pujas and taking part in kirtans and aartis. Krishna Janmashtami 2025: PM Narendra Modi Greets Everyone on Janmashtami; Calls It Festival of Faith.

Events include the Mahabhishek (appearance day) ceremony of Lord Krishna, discussion meetings, cultural programmes, Kirtan Mela, and religious plays. Devotees are also buying sweets and gifts from the fair on the occasion of Janmashtami. "May Lord Krishna bless who are righteous and may He change the mindset of those who are evil and turn them into good people," Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, told ANI in an interview. "I pray that as many people as there are in the world, everyone will be happy," he added. Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date in India: Know Gokulashtami Puja Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday.

Krishna Janmashtami Celebration in Bangladesh

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Devotees take darshan of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha at the ISKCON temple in Dhaka as ISKCON has begun the three-day celebration amidst Krishna Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/CJE6YbaOV5 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

"We have bathing programs - water to Krishna, religious meetings, Kirtans. So many people will attend," Das said. On security arrangements, he said, "Government is taking the best security. We had meetings with police. Police, military and the advisory council have given the assurance of security." "Sometimes, there were attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples in Bangladesh. We have helped the victims' families. We are going to village to village, city to city, giving assurance," Das said. "We will not leave Bangladesh. Bangladesh is our birthplace. We are giving assurance to the Hindu communities," the ISKCON Bangladesh General Secretary said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)