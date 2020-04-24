K'taka CM Holds High-level Meeting to Address Issues in the Wake of COVID-19 Crisis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a meeting with state officials to address the situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.Due to COVID-19, the prices of the crops have come down. It was instructed to buy those vegetables and keep them in cold storage and then sell. It was also instructed to export fruits, vegetables which cannot be kept for a long time to other states and countries.Wherever there is a scarcity of drinking water, it was decided to supply water immediately.Chief Minister Yediyurappa had earlier spoken to Union Minister Sadananda Gowda and took information regarding fertilisers.As fertilisers' demand is less in the international market, the Union minister for fertilisers said that farmers will be given fertilisers at less than the actual price.As some of the associations/guilds have violated the lease conditions by not starting the actual work which they have got the land for in Bengaluru, they have been instructed to return the land to the government where the lease conditions have been violated.As far as the irrigation department is concerned, much water is stored in dams. It was decided to utilise the same for the cultivation of crops and for the purpose of drinking.As far as the education department is concerned, it was instructed to give online training to students.With the help of state television channel Doordarshan, it has been decided to teach students about the syllabus and other activities till the reopening of school.The KSRTC has lost hundreds of crore due to the reduction in bus services due to COVID-19. So, they were instructed to use buses to transport goods to generate revenue.The government also decided that salary for the doctors, who are working on a contract basis against COVID-19, will be increased significantly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)