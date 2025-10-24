New Delhi, October 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended condolences to the bereaved families of passengers who lost their lives in the Kurnool bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. At least 20 people were killed in a massive fire that gutted a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The tragic and painful incident of a bus catching fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the death of many innocent people, is deeply saddening. I express my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of all the passengers who lost their lives in this tragedy and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured." The Congress leader further expressed concerns about the safety arrangements in India's public transportation system and emphasised the need for accountability in such incidents. Kurnool Bus Fire: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief As Several Dead After Bengaluru-Bound ‘Kaveri Travels’ Bus Catches Fire, Announces Ex Gratia for Victims.

"Such recurring accidents raise serious questions about the safety arrangements of our public transportation. Passenger safety is the top priority, and along with the responsibility for vehicle maintenance, it is essential to ensure accountability for these incidents," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. A private bus carrying 41 passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool caught fire, killing at least 20 passengers after colliding with a bike that got stuck under the bus, officials confirmed.

Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for. She said that the incident occurred on Friday between 3 am and 3.10 am. "There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," DC Siri said.

She further informed that the bus doors failed to open after the accident. However, the DC said, two drivers managed to escape from the fire. "This incident happened late at night, and the passengers were sleeping. The bus wires were cut after the accident, and the bus doors didn't open after the accident. We're investigating the matter. The two drivers escaped from the fire. The passengers were coming from Hyderabad, and we're tracing the deceased family members. We've set up a control room for help," DC Siri said. Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: President Droupadi Murmu, VP CP Radhakrishnan Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire, Term Incident ‘Deeply Unfortunate’.

Deeply Tragic and Painful

आंध्र प्रदेश के कुरनूल में हैदराबाद-बेंगलुरु हाईवे पर बस में आग लगने के भीषण हादसे में कई निर्दोष लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद और पीड़ादायक है। इस त्रासदी में जान गंवाने वाले सभी यात्रियों के शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 24, 2025

The injured have been shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees for the deceased's next of kin, expressing sorrow over the Kurnool bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh that claimed 20 lives and injured numerous others. The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X.

