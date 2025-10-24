New Delhi, October 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Andhra Pradesh bus fire incident that claimed 11 lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the deceased. At least 11 people were killed when a Volvo bus caught fire and turned into ashes after it hit a two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. The bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru had around 40 people on board. The bus accident occurred near Ullindakonda in the district.

Expressing grief, the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.” The PMO announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured would be given Rs 50,000. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed deep grief over the tragic bus incident. Both leaders termed the incident “deeply unfortunate” and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: 20 Burnt Alive As Bengaluru-Bound ‘Kaveri Travels’ Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Bike, Horrific Videos Surface.

President Murmu, in a post on social media platform X, wrote, “The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured." Vice President Radhakrishnan also shared his condolences on X, saying, “Deeply saddened by the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident, stating, “I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families." The horrific accident occurred near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district when a private Volvo bus caught fire, leading to the loss of life. The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad when it caught fire after an accident. Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: President Droupadi Murmu, VP CP Radhakrishnan Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire, Term Incident ‘Deeply Unfortunate’.

According to preliminary reports, around 40 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the incident. At least 19 passengers reportedly managed to escape with minor injuries after breaking open the emergency exit, but the bus was completely gutted in the blaze. Andhra Pradesh State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy rushed to the site soon after receiving the news. Expressing deep anguish, he said, “The loss of so many lives is truly heartbreaking.” He directed officials to shift the injured to Kurnool Hospital and ensure the best possible medical care.

