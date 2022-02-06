The mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left her Mumbai residence on Sunday for the final rites that will take place with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6:30 pm. A vehicle carrying her body was seen leaving the residence. It was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along. Lata Mangeshkar Last Rites Live Streaming: Watch Live Video of Veteran Singer's Funeral On DD News.

A large police convoy was stationed outside the home for crowd control and even barricading had to be put in place. Hoards of fans and admirers came to pay their homage to the departed soul. "Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Lata didi ka naam rahega," they could be heard chanting. Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Mumbai to Attend the Last Rites of Late Singer.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Mumbai | People join the funeral procession of #LataMangeshkar as it proceeds to Shivaji Park from her 'Prabhukunj' residence The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at Shivaji Park today evening pic.twitter.com/poVpSWNm2f — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's Mortal Remains Reach Shivaji Park

Maharashtra | Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains reach Shivaji Park in Mumbai for last rites pic.twitter.com/6YVNsoSHiJ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

People joined the funeral procession of the singer as it proceeded towards Shivaji Park from her 'Prabhukunj' residence. For her final rites, PM Narendra Modi will also come to pay his respects. Asha Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were also seen reaching Lata Mangeshkar's residence.

